Meghan Markle to make animated adventure series for Netflix

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry.

Photo credit: MICHELE SPATARI | AFP

By  AFP

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is to produce an animated adventure series for Netflix about a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by historical female figures, her production company said Wednesday.

