Netflix adds 1.5m paid subscribers in second quarter of 2021

What you need to know:

  • The Asia-Pacific region represented about two-thirds of the company's global paid net adds in the quarter.
  • Netflix said it's forecasting 3.5 million new subscribers in the third quarter.

The world's leading streaming entertainment service Netflix announced Tuesday that it added 1.5 million paid memberships worldwide in the second quarter of 2021.

