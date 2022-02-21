Make 5G devices cheaper, Chiloba tells mobile phone makers

Ezra Chiloba

Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Communications Authority of Kenya Director-General Ezra Chiloba has challenged mobile phone manufacturers to make cheaper devices as the country prepares to roll out fifth-generation (5G) technology.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.