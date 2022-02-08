Communications agency works to promote safer cyberspace for children

Ezra Chiloba

Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director General Ezra Chiloba. He said increased access to digital technologies has posed a great challenge to children and young people.

Photo credit: File

By  Ndubi Moturi

The government has unveiled an online game in its efforts to promote safety for children online as it joins the world to celebrate Safer Internet Day.

