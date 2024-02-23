AI on spot as fourth Nation Digital Summit ends

The fourth Nation Digital Summit ended yesterday with calls for Kenyans to prepare themselves to deal with implications of Artificial Intelligence.

Delegates agreed that individuals and institutions need to learn and adapt to new emerging technologies regardless of their profession or sector.

Yesterday, experts shared insights into the diverse applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI), from revolutionising industries to influencing societal dynamics with further talks underscoring the need for proactive measures to harness benefits of AI while mitigating potential challenges.

Ethical considerations and responsible AI deployment also emerged as critical focal points, with participants being urged to embrace continuous learning and adaptability, acknowledging that AI will reshape job markets and necessitate evolving skill sets.

The Nation Media Group affirmed its commitment to fostering a culture of awareness and readiness on this front.

“We will actively engage with AI, shaping a future where the benefits of technological advancement are harnessed responsibly and inclusively because failure to do so may result in being left behind while others excel in leveraging such technologies,” CEO Stephen Gitagama said.

Mr Gitagama said ethical values while using AI remain of concern, as it may cause harm if not well monitored.

Also discussed is how to cultivate a mindset that values data as a strategic asset and encourages data-driven decision-making.

“Continous learning is very important as is investment in research. The culture of innovation is also very important in this digital age and should be inculcated early in all professionals because we need to see how we can integrate AI to improve efficiency in our works,” said NMG Managing Editor Audiences and Engagement Oliver Mathenge.

The two-day summit in Naivasha, Nakuru county, brought together thought leaders, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts.

Participants explored the profound impact of AI across diverse sectors, from media and communication to healthcare and finance.

Speakers also delved into the ethical dimensions of AI, underscoring the importance of responsible development and deployment.

The interactive panel sessions further provided a platform for insightful exchanges, with participants sharing success stories, challenges, and future aspirations in the realm of AI.

“Its important to leverage AI as a tool for positive change, emphasising its potential to address societal challenges and drive inclusive progress,” said Mutembei Kariuki, founder and CEO, Fastagger

Practical applications of AI, ranging from predictive analytics to chatbots enhancing customer engagement, were showcased as success stories, illustrating the tangible benefits that AI brings to businesses and society at large.

The summit offers opportunities for learning, networking, and celebrating with partners, customers, digital experts and industry leaders. The conference also explored the role of AI in bolstering cybersecurity measures within the context of digital transformation, discussing AI-driven threat detection, anomaly identification, and proactive security measures.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo who attended the summit on Thursday said the government is actively engaging in an open conversation to assess risks stemming from frontier AI.

“The government is committed to actively participating in global discussions regarding the safe and secure use of AI. Despite the challenges, there is hope that the remarkable opportunities presented by AI will lead to a world where citizens can envision a better life than they have today,” he said.