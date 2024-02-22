How will AI affect work and the workplace as we know it?

Computers and other machines have long been used in the workplace to improve quality and speed up production through efficiency and automation of some processes. In the same vein, Artificial Intelligence (AI) also promises a wealth of benefits in the workplace, including improving decision-making and predicting customer needs and employee skills. But that is not all about AI and the workplace, we spoke to a list of speakers ahead of theNation Digital Summit and they share their perspectives on an AI-augmented workplace.

“AI will significantly change the way we work by reducing the effort required for routine tasks that can easily be automated. But more importantly, what were traditionally considered highly strategic tasks are now being performed by AI, through the enhanced development of large language models such as Chat GPT, which can now be used for research and analysis, and follow-on applications such as Sora, which can now create video content from text.” - Rosemary Koech-Kimwetu, Head of Privacy at Kenya Commercial Bank.

“AI will enable workers to accomplish more tasks in less time, freeing up their time for more meaningful and creative work. AI will improve the quality of goods and services and reduce their cost.” - Francis Waithaka - Chief Executive Officer, Digital 4 Africa

“AI will have a huge impact on how we work and where we work. In the past, only bosses could afford assistants. Now everyone can have one. I just miss ChatGPT not being able to serve my cup of tea yet! Rather than replacing humans, AI is more likely to augment our skills and free us from mundane tasks. Humans will still be needed to guide the AI tools - someone has to give the AI a prompt. The new best computer programming language is English, or Swahili!” - Grzegorz Piechota, Researcher in Residence, International News Media Association

"AI is transforming almost every industry and will ultimately impact society in ways we are only beginning to understand. However, this will not be the first time that humanity has experienced disruption. Each of the industrial revolutions has driven economic growth and prosperity, as well as changing socio-economic and cultural practices. At NMG, we are aware of the impact that AI will have on us, and as such we are actively exploring how the technology will affect our operations, from news reporting to customer service and marketing." - Stephen Gitagama, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nation Media Group.

“AI will have a significant impact on work and the workplace across a range of industries. AI has the potential to transform work and the workplace in profound ways, creating both opportunities and challenges for businesses, workers and society as a whole. Adaptation and responsible use of AI technologies will be critical to realising the benefits while mitigating the potential risks.” - Sam Mwangi, Chief Executive Officer, Socialmeds Digital Limited

“First, AI affects the way we work, because AI can now automate many monotonous tasks. AI is also forcing us to rethink certain ways of working, such as how we teach, learn and assess learners. It affects the workplace, because there are jobs where robots are used and where humans and technology work together. There is a fear that AI will replace people in jobs. While this is not wrong, AI is also creating new jobs, such as that of an AI prompt engineer. What needs to be done is for people to upskill and reskill.” - Dr Helen Titilola Olojede, 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics (2024)

“The impact of AI on work will be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it will automate repetitive tasks, increasing efficiency and freeing us up for creative, strategic thinking. On the other hand, some jobs may become obsolete, so AI will transform work, requiring flexibility and continuous learning. AI will help businesses become more efficient by automating tasks, improving decision-making and optimising processes, which can lead to cost savings and improved productivity. One concern is the elimination of some roles within organisations. However, a number of new job opportunities will emerge, with a growing demand for AI engineers, data scientists and other professionals with skills in AI and machine learning. We will also see an increased focus on ethical considerations around bias, transparency and accountability in AI decision-making.” - Oliver Mathenge, Managing Editor Audience and Engagement, Nation Media Group

“When imagining the impact of AI on the labour landscape, the theory of a 'digital polycrisis' emerges, encompassing challenges such as job displacement and the potential mismatch of key skills. AI optimises tasks and drives innovation, but requires proactive measures to address job displacement and skills gaps. Emphasising the ethical use of AI ensures equal opportunities. Collaboration continues to shape a future where AI can support the preservation of cultural vibrancy while promoting inclusive growth. This creates a landscape that confidently navigates digital complexity while harnessing AI's transformative potential.” - Cha'Von Clarke-Joell, 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics (2024)

“All colleagues in the workplace will need to acquire data and AI skills. With the federation of data analytics, data becomes a key asset for organisations and employees to stay relevant in the 4th Industrial Revolution. Tasks that were previously done manually and through years of experience, can now be automated and executed in seconds through the adoption of data science and artificial intelligence. As Chief Data Officer, I ensure that all employees have the necessary skills and maturity to use data and analytics in the workplace. I oversee the appropriate deployment of business intelligence, data governance, AI and analytics capabilities to accelerate digital transformation." - Hartnell Ndungi, Chief Data Officer, ABSA