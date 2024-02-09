Artificial Intelligence tools you need to know

There are several Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools on the market that cater to almost all individual needs and requirements, and for marketers and businesses, there are several AI tools that can help you stay competitive and grow your business.

These tools can help you get things done more efficiently and, most importantly, help you stay organised and save time. Whether it's for meetings, taking notes, managing emails, preparing presentations, writing and proofreading, or even improving user experience, here are some of the best AI tools you can consider.

Meetings

Reclaim - This tool has a number of productivity features, including a meeting scheduler. It allows you to set up personal habits such as breaks and a focused work schedule, and it automatically blocks out those hours for you. It ensures that your important tasks, habits and meetings do not overlap. It has a free version and a premium version starting at $8 per month.

Clockwise - This tool enables collaboration without necessarily compromising on team members' focused work time. It allows users to adjust their calendar settings to create ideal workdays with focused work, breaks and meeting times all scheduled. It has a free version and a premium version starting at $6.75 per month.

Trevor - This is a task management tool that connects to your calendar and suggests tips for your tasks. It also learns from the feedback you give it to improve its use. It allows you to automatically notify people when they can meet with you as it helps you allocate hours to your meetings and focused work. It has a free version and a premium version starting at $4 per month.

2.Notetaking and transcribing

Fireflies - This tool summarises, transcribes and analyses voice calls. It can also connect to your calendar and join video meetings, automatically recording and transcribing conversations. It can also help you create topic trackers, allowing you to group together all similar calls, such as clarification calls, for later review. The tool can also be used to analyse the performance of team members during pitch meetings and other calls, in terms of the filler words they use and their average talk-to-listen ratio in client meetings. It has a free version and the premium version starts at $10 per month.

Krisp - This tool transcribes and summarises online meetings so you can easily share your meeting notes. It also has a short summary version of the meeting notes if you have had a long meeting. It also creates an action list and discussion items to help you identify urgent tasks from your meeting or call. It has a free version and a premium version starting at $8 per month.

Otter AI - Allows you to take meeting notes during a call and take screenshots of the presentation to provide context to your discussions. It also creates searchable and shareable meeting summaries. Otter can also be used to create follow-up emails and generate action items from meetings. It has a free version and a premium version starting at $10 per month.

tl;dv - This tool can edit your online recording and provide snippets of key customer insights. It has a Chrome browser extension that allows you to transcribe your meetings in over 20 languages. It has a free version and a premium version starting at $20 per month.

3. Email Management

Drag - This tool enables collaboration on Gmail inboxes, allowing users to create unique email addresses for their customers and allows multiple team members to access and manage them. It also has a dashboard where team leaders can assign emails to team members, add labels and set deadlines. It also has email templates, email tracking and email sequences with personalised and automated follow-up emails. Drag has a free version and a premium version starting at $8 per month.

Sanebox - This trainable AI tool can understand your email management habits, including scanning your inbox, analysing the people you communicate with frequently and even identifying the newsletters you subscribe to. It can also delete the emails you don't usually read, while prioritising the emails you do respond to and keep track of. This tool can also categorise your emails and keep your inbox tidy. It has a 14-day free trial and a premium version from $7 per month.

SalesHandy - This email management tool can be used to send personalised emails and follow-ups. It's AI feature also tests emails, subject lines and scheduling to help you decide on the best versions. It has a 7-day free trial, then an upgraded version for $25 a month.

Slides/presentation

Tome- This tool can help you create outlines and slides. It can also edit text and visuals on slides, add quizzes, images, videos and tables, and even allow you to record narrations with your camera. It has a free version and a premium version that starts at $8 per month.

Decktopus - This tool guides you through the process of creating a deck, including tweaking deck pages and other elements. All you have to do is tell it who your audience is, how long you want the presentation to be and what you want it to achieve. Decktopus has a free version and a premium version starting at $8 per month.

Canva - This is a graphic design tool for creating a variety of multimedia content, including social media posters and business presentations. It also has an AI photo editor feature. It also has an AI-powered visual documentation feature that asks you what you want to create and then creates a deck of key points and supporting images based on the topic. Canva has a free version and a premium option starting at $10 per month.

5. Writing and proofreading

ChatGPT - One of the most popular AI writing tools, ChatGPT is a handy tool that can get you started writing almost anything. It can write emails, social media posts, poems and even essays. It can also create blog post outlines and much more. They have a free version and a ChatGPT Plus version for $20 a month.

Notion - This tool can summarise your notes and write drafts. It also edits emails and can help with drafting documentation. In general, it can edit content that has already been written, summarise content, create an expanded version of content, change the voice and tone of content, and translate content. It has a free version and a premium version starting at $8 per month.

INK - This is an all-in-one text editing solution that creates compelling and authentic content. It can learn from competitor content to help you deliver powerful messages faster, whether it is content for your blog posts, website or social media. There is a free version, several pricing plans and even an option to get a customised plan.

Grammarly - This content editing tool detects the tone of your writing, detects spelling and grammar errors, and offers suggestions on how to improve your work and make it more concise. This tool is available as a Chrome browser extension and can also be downloaded as an app for Windows and Mac.

6.User Experience

Reply.Io - This is an all-in-one sales engagement platform that helps businesses find more customers and close deals. It has a built-in AI sales assistant that writes personalised emails and handles responses by answering questions and booking meetings on your behalf. It has three pricing plans.

Namogoo - It scans your ecommerce website or app for lost revenue opportunities. It uses machine learning to understand the needs and behaviours of each customer category and then targets them with individualised offers. Namogoo offers a flexible pricing plan depending on the size of your business.

Warmer.Ai - If you want to get the most out of email marketing, this tool can generate personalised emails for you. All you have to do is select an email target and enter a website or LinkedIn profile for your prospect. The tool will analyse their profile and background and create a tailored email that speaks to their individual personality.

Crystal Knows - This tool provides deeper insights into your customer's personality, including their behaviours and preferences. Crystal helps you tailor your pitches to each individual and maximise the chances of conversion by giving you insights into what they are looking for and tips on what communication style to use.