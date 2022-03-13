Tea auction systems to be audited, says Munya

Tea picker

A tea picker sorts a pile of freshly picked tea leaves at Gatia-ini Tea Collection Center in Kigumo on September 12, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For long, the government has accused the auction of conniving with players to fix prices of tea.
  • Last year, the Mombasa Auction was directed to shift from a manual system to an electronic one.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has directed the tea sector regulator to start auditing the Mombasa Auction to establish any inefficiencies that could be hindering farmers from earning the most from their produce.

