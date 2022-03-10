Tea prices fall further as buyers hold orders

Tea pickers

Workers pick tea leaves at a farm in Nyeri town in this picture taken on February 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The average price of tea during this weeks’ Mombasa auction dipped further settling at $2.30 (Sh262.57) a kilogramme hurt by poor demand by buyers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.