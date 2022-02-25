Peter Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. High Court said he did not follow procedure in appointing an eight-member steering committee to implement reforms in the tea sector.

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Shock verdict on tea reforms team

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya did not follow procedure in appointing an eight-member steering committee to implement reforms in the tea sector, the High Court has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.