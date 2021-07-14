Sidian Bank receives Sh500m to support SMEs in Kenya

Sidian Bank

Sidian Bank CEO Chege Thumbi (left) and his African Guarantee Fund counterpart Jules Ngankam sign Loan Portfolio Guarantee in Nirobi on July 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Sidian Bank has signed a partnership deal with African Guarantee Fund to boost the growth of local Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.