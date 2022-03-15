Sidian Bank opens 43rd branch in Ruiru

Sidian Bank has opened its 43rd branch in Kamakis, Ruiru, in Kiambu County.

The branch, which is along Eastern Bypass, will offer customised solutions to the bank’s growing customers.

“Sidian Bank is a recognised SME bank of choice that provides tailor-made solutions for businesses and entrepreneurs. Despite being a digital first institution, we felt the need to extend our physical reach and support businesses in the Eastern bypass, Thika Road and Ruiru areas,” said Sidian Bank CEO Chege Thumbi

He added: “All this is geared towards offering our customers unmatched banking experience by offering solutions not limited to trade finance, lending and robust digital banking services. We are indebted to our shareholders and customers for their support.”

He said that the opening of the new branch is part of greater expansion that will enable the lender to grow its customer base and take services closer to them.

Mr Thumbi assured that the bank will continue to offer innovative solutions to its customers.