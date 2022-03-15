Sidian Bank opens 43rd branch in Ruiru

Chege Thumbi

From left: Sidian Bank Kamakis branch manager Mutethia Muthuri, board chairman Dr. James Mworia and CEO Chege Thumbi during the opening of a branch in Ruiru on March 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Sidian Bank has opened its 43rd branch in Kamakis, Ruiru, in Kiambu County.

