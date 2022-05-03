Shoemaker Bata seeks millions over inflated staff salaries

Footwear maker Bata Shoe Kenya has sued an employment agency demanding a refund of Sh32.5 million claiming that the company inflated workers’ wages through exaggerated invoices.

The shoemaker alleges that H.R. Strategic Partners Ltd inflated the wages between January 2017 and February 2019 and wants the money refunded.

Court documents indicate that Bata Shoe procured the services of the employment recruitment agency, for the provision of manpower.

In the deal, the shoemaker would pay a standard fee of Sh417,000 on a monthly basis, irrespective of the number of workers engaged at the company. The invoices were to be raised every fortnight and no payment was to be made until the labour costs had been approved.

Bata, however, says that an internal audit carried out in February 2019 revealed that it had overpaid Sh32.5 million through exaggerated invoices. The company is now demanding a refund of the amount plus interest.

Jointly and severally

“The plaintiff further claims the right to trace the said sum of Kshs32,595,981 to the hands of the defendants, jointly and severally,” Bata says in the case filed at the High Court in Nairobi.

Bata has sued the employment agency together with its directors, Moses Kinuthia and Teresia Wanjiru Njuguna and the agency’s human resource assistant and finance managers. The agency was required to have not less than two qualified supervisors to manage and supervise the workers at its factory.