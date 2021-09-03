NMG donates textbooks worth Sh200,000 to Workers Primary School pupils

Workers Primary School

Nation Media Group South Rift Regional Editor Stella Cherono (left) hands over textbooks to Nakuru Workers Primary School headteacher Mr Job Kimetei on September 3,2021. 

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda  &  Mercy Koskey

Pupils at Workers Primary School in Nakuru County received learning materials and mobility devices from the Nation Media Group and its partners.

