NMG donates textbooks worth Sh200,000 to Workers Primary School pupils

Pupils at Workers Primary School in Nakuru County received learning materials and mobility devices from the Nation Media Group and its partners.

The media company, in partnership with other organisations, on Friday donated textbooks, wheel chairs, masks, pens, shoes and balls to the school.

The corporates including Bata Shoe Company, Giant Group - Twiga, philanthropist Rani Ramchamdani and Seedballs Limited, were among the donors of goods worth over Sh1 million.

Led by South Rift Regional Editor Stella Cherono, Nation Media Group donated textbooks worth Sh200,000 to the institution.

Ms Cherono said the donation was part of the company’s commitment to promote literacy levels in the country.

She said the group was keen on providing content relevant to schools to empower future generations.

“We are here to donate the text books to ensure the pupils access different types of learning materials. We hope that through this donation, we will continue to grow the students who will in turn have a positive impact on the community,” said Ms Cherono.

Ms Cherono mentioned some of the pullouts and pages in the Daily Nation that provide content to learners among them the Young Nation, Junior Sport and page 2 of the Daily Nation.

The Taifa Leo, the country’s sole Swahili newspaper, provides revision materials for both primary and high school learners.

The company has also invested in a programme called the Newspaper in Education where the schools are supplied with newspapers weekly.

She encouraged pupils to participate in the national discourse by having their stories published.

The Bata Shoe Company donated 502 pairs of shoes worth Sh630,000 to pupils.

The company representative Francis Oduor further pledged to deliver another 1,382 pairs of shoes.

Mr Oduor said the donation is in courtesy of the Bata Children’s Programme which donates shoes to institutions with less fortunate populations.

The Giant Group of Nairobi- Twiga through its representative Rani Ramchamdani, also gave out 3 wheel chairs to the school’s special unit worth Sh60,000.

Ms Ramchamdani donated 1000 pieces of reusable masks, two cartons of text books, sanitary towels, thermos gun and football all worth Sh150,000.

She also pledged to provide three more wheelchairs to the school, which accommodates at least forty pupils aged between six years and twenty two years.

The institution which is located at Kiamaina comprises a day primary school with a population of 1638 pupils and a special unit with 43 pupils.

The school head teacher Mr Job Kimitei thanked the company for its philanthropic act saying it will go a long way in improving learning and motivating the pupils.

“The mobility devices will help the special learners move with ease and also enable them access to learning materials,” said Mr Kimitei.

Mr Harrison Karanja who is in charge of the special needs children unit thanked Nation Media Group, saying the donations were God sent.

“We are happy today that at least three of our pupils were gifted with wheelchairs, this will ease their movements in the school compound and while at home, it will also reduce wastage of time as their parents always struggle to push them to school, the old ones have worn out, '' said Mr Karanja.

The school has nine pupils with autism, three with cerebral palsy, 18 with mental health problems, three are physically handicapped while two have Down syndrome.

The pupils are taught communication and socialisation, psychomotor and mobility, Numeracy, literacy, environmental, religious, creative, sensory motor orientation and daily living which helps them to know basic needs.