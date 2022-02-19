Rosemary Oduor

Kenya Power acting Managing Director Rosemary Oduor when she appeared before National Assembly's Public Investments Committee at Parliament Buildings on February 16, 2022.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Sh785m taxpayers’ money lying idle at wind power firm

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Lawmakers have upped the ante in their quest to expose the real beneficiaries of the excess payment of about Sh10 billion made in 2020 to Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) for idle power.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.