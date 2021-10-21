Sh394bn of China funded projects linked to graft

SGR

Madaraka Express arrives at the Mombasa Terminus in Miritini from Nairobi in July last year.

Photo credit: File

By  Costant Munda

What you need to know:

  • A study by a top US research university suggests Kenya is among the top countries where implementation of Chinese government-funded projects has been slowed down by graft.
  • The findings are part of a report by AidData, an international development research laboratory based at the College of William & Mary, covering some 13,427 projects worth $843 billion (Sh93.23 trillion) funded by the Chinese.

China-funded infrastructure projects in Kenya worth nearly Sh394.27 billion have been dogged by claims of graft and financial impropriety, the third highest value of tainted ventures being implemented globally under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.