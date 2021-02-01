National Treasury
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Sh2 billion loans per day pushed Kenya into Sh7.2trn debt hole

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

April 9, 2013. President Uhuru Kenyatta is sworn in. As he assumes the most powerful office in the land, Kenya's total public debt is just Sh1.8 trillion.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Mwilu ouster: Judges’ ‘step aside’ ruling comes back to haunt them

  2. Guterres condemns detention of Myanmar leaders

  3. PRIME Ex-soldiers aiding bandits in conflict-hit region

  4. Avoid suicide, murder by sharing your marital problems

  5. PRIME How Sh2bn loans per day pushed Kenya into Sh7.2trn debt hole

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.