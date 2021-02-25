SGR fails to break even for the fourth year running

Madaraka Express

The Madaraka Express train passes through Mombasa on the Miritini Bridge on October 16, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) failed to break even for the fourth year running as operational costs remained high amid dwindling revenue, raising questions over the feasibility of the project that cost taxpayers billions of shillings.

