Why you need to eat more greens

Immaculate Nyaugo, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) adviser, is a food systems specialist.

GAIN, a Swiss-based foundation, works with governments, businesses and communities to deliver healthy diets.

She spoke to Seeds of Gold on vegetables and healthy eating.

Why is advocating for a healthy and balanced diet, especially vegetable consumption, important?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends adults consume a minimum of five servings of fruits and vegetables daily, excluding starchy vegetables. Data from the Global Diet Quality Project by GAIN indicates that only 65 per cent of Kenyans consume dark green leafy vegetables.

Despite Kenya’s 46 per cent increase in GDP in the last 15 years, vegetable consumption is well below WHO’s recommended daily intake of at least 400g per person. This highlights the urgent need to boost vegetable consumption.

A 2019 WHO study revealed that insufficient fruit and vegetable intake contributed to 3.9 million deaths worldwide in 2017.

What are the reasons behind the necessity of including vegetables in our daily meals?

Vegetable consumption will address malnutrition and reduce the burden of health-related diseases. These nutrient-rich plants play a key role in improving dietary patterns and combating micronutrient deficiencies.

Managu, terere, kales, spinach and other dark green leafy vegetables have essential vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium and vitamins A and C.

Vitamin A-rich vegetables like carrots and orange-fleshed sweet potatoes contribute to eye health and strengthen body immunity. Diverse vegetables provide antioxidants, fibre and micronutrients. Consuming colourful fruits and vegetables promotes health.

What nationwide programmes are you involved in?

GAIN has contributed to improving the nutritional status of Kenyans since 2010, initially focusing on supporting the government in introducing fortification of maize flour, wheat flour and edible oils. Our programmes have diversified to integrate various efforts into a system approach that enhance access to and demand for nutritious, safe food.

The Vegetables For All project aims to boost consumption for approximately 1.1 million urban and peri-urban Bottom of the Pyramid (BoP) consumers.

The Resilient Markets project seeks to foster sustainable food security and nutrition-enabling environments in informal fresh food markets.

The CAtalysing Strengthened policy aCtion for heAlthy Diets and ResiliencE (CASCADE) project targets to improve food security and reduce malnutrition in five million women of reproductive age and children under five.

Under CASCADE, we support the government in enhancing nutrition-related policy implementation and engage private service providers to improve affordability and accessibility of nutritious products.

The Scaling Up Nutrition Movement Business Network (SBN) convenes more than 160 private sector players in the nutritious food value chain. We also run the Food Systems Dashboard, which serves as a resource centre for decision-makers, offering high-quality analytics on food systems.

What are the barriers to vegetable consumption?

In 2022, GAIN conducted survey aimed at understanding factors influencing vegetable purchases and consumption. It identified the main drivers of purchases – freshness, proximity to sellers, and safety. The desire to consume more vegetables was motivated by the appeal of variety and taste, particularly influenced by preparation and cooking methods.

It revealed that the availability of vegetable variety was limited by price and seasonal fluctuations, while taste preferences were shaped by familiarity and the accessibility. Taste preference emerged as the primary obstacle to the consumption of certain types of vegetables.

How can we promote the consumption of locally available vegetables?

With funding from the Dutch government, GAIN is implementing the “Vegetables for All” project in 1.1 million urban and peri-urban BoP consumers. The project focuses on three key areas of intervention: access, demand and the enabling environment.

To ensure a steady vegetable supply specifically for last-mile vendors (mama mboga), the project adopts a market facilitators approach. This model establishes assured supply through partnerships with profiled farmer producer organisations to uphold quality and reliability.

Mama mbogas benefit from increased stability, reduced logistics costs and expanded access to safe and quality vegetables.

The “Vegetables for All” project introduces an innovative branding strategy named “Food Fiti Brand” to promote nutritious diets, particularly targeting BoP consumers. GAIN works with mama mboga to establish supply linkages for diverse vegetable options and conducts cooking demonstrations.

In what ways do vegetables help combat malnutrition and foster the well-being, particularly in marginalised groups?

Vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals and micronutrients. For disadvantaged populations, vegetables offer a cost-effective and low-calorie option. Incorporating vegetables into meals can help stretch food budgets while ensuring adequate nutrient intake.

Educating food-insecure communities about the nutritional value fosters behavioural change.

How can we tackle obstacles hindering vegetable consumption?

GAIN promotes household production of vegetables, with excess sold to purchase other food. Education about vegetables and culturally preferred flavours is essential. Recipes are adapted to local tastes to increase vegetable consumption.

Campaigns highlight vegetable benefits using culturally relevant messaging, exemplified by the Food Fiti.

What approaches can be adopted to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of vegetables?

Mama mbogas are crucial, serving as preferred destinations to purchase safe vegetables.

GAIN utilises the Food Fiti Brand as an innovative approach to raise awareness about the health benefits of vegetables. We brand vendors’ stalls for visibility and conduct consumer engagement through roadshows and cooking demonstrations.

Adverts on TV, radio, papers, magazines, online, as well as billboards and branded vehicles are platforms for creating awareness.

How does the producing and distributing vegetables foster sustainable food systems and preserve the environment?

Vegetables promote biodiversity by reducing reliance on monoculture, thereby helping to protect ecosystems, enhance soil health and support plant and animal species.

Vegetables are known for their short maturity period, which contributes to household income.

Plant-based diets and vegetable production result in lower greenhouse gas emissions. This shift towards plant-based diets can help mitigate climate change.

What policies and interventions do we need to ensure equal access to vegetables for all?

Harmonising toll fees and county levies for transporting food will improve vegetable distribution. Implement food safety standards like KS 1758 to ensure equitable access to vegetables.

Government support in providing farmers with clean seeds and seedlings would enhance productivity. Establishing cold storage facilities in markets can reduce vegetable waste. Where refrigeration is unavailable, evaporative coolers can be alternatives.

The widespread adoption of clean, bio-fortified crops would increase availability.

What advancements do you envision in vegetable processing?

High-pressure processing preserves vegetable freshness, flavour and nutrients. Nutrient retention techniques are also important.

Adopting packaging solutions that prolong shelf-life would benefit marginalised communities. Extended shelf-life reduces waste along the supply chain.

How can technology bolster nutrition education healthier dietary choices?

Mobile apps and websites offer accessible and user-friendly nutrition education materials, recipes and meal planning tools. These platforms have interactive features.

In what ways can partnerships be reinforced to advocate vegetable consumption?