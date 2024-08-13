Golden girls Kipyegon, Chebet return to heroic welcome

Kenya's golden girls Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet on Tuesday returned to a heroic reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from the Paris Olympic Games.

The duo were received by the government delegation led by Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen and PS Peter Tum.

Other Team Kenya athletes who also jetted back were 400m hurdles semi-finalists Wiseman Were, marathoners Peris Jepchirchir and Lokedi Sharon, and 800m runner Koitatoi Kidali.

Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen (centre) receives part of the Team Kenya athletes at the JKIA after their arrival from the Paris Olympics on August 13, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"We are very happy as a country and as a ministry to receive them back for a job well done. On Wednesday we will also receive another contingent from Paris ,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen said that President William Ruto will host the athletes on Thursday morning in Eldoret.

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon in high spirits after arriving at the JKIA on August 13, 2024 from the Paris Olympics. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kipyegon, who won her third consecutive Olympics gold medal in the 1,500m with a record time of 3:51.29, said it is now time to celebrate.

"Before I left for Paris I said that my goal was to defend the title and make history and I thank God for making it happen. I came from frustrations and managed to win a gold medal, it was really dramatic and emotional at the same time. But what happened happened and it is now time to celebrate,” said Kipyegon.

In the 5,000m final on August 5, Kipyegon finished second, but was later disqualified for obstructing Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion Beatrice Chebet arrives at the JKIA on August 13, 2024 from the Paris Olympics. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

However, the jury found no contact between them, allowing Kipyegon to keep her silver medal behind Chebet's winning time of 14:28.56.

Chebet also secured her second gold in the 10,000m, finishing in 30:43.25 ahead of silver medalist Nadia Batocletti of Italy (30:43.35) and Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who took bronze with 30:44.12.

“I am so happy to be a double gold medalist and an Olympic champion debutant. It is not easy to win two gold medals. I want to thank everyone who supported me in this journey. It was not easy but I believed in myself,” Chebet said.

On her part, former Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir says she will bounce back after a disappointing 15th place finish.

“The marathon was not easy because of the weather and the hills. I am sad that I came home empty handed, but I picked vital lessons. It is now time to work on my weak areas before the next assignments,” Jepchirchir said.

Bomas of Kenya dancers welcome Kenya Team from the Paris Olympics on August 13, 2024 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya ranked 17th globally in the medal standings, leading Africa with four golds, two silvers, and five bronze medals.