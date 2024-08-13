Golden girls Kipyegon, Chebet return to heroic welcome
What you need to know:
Kenya's golden girls Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet on Tuesday returned to a heroic reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from the Paris Olympic Games.
The duo were received by the government delegation led by Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen and PS Peter Tum.
Other Team Kenya athletes who also jetted back were 400m hurdles semi-finalists Wiseman Were, marathoners Peris Jepchirchir and Lokedi Sharon, and 800m runner Koitatoi Kidali.
"We are very happy as a country and as a ministry to receive them back for a job well done. On Wednesday we will also receive another contingent from Paris ,” said Murkomen.
Murkomen said that President William Ruto will host the athletes on Thursday morning in Eldoret.
Kipyegon, who won her third consecutive Olympics gold medal in the 1,500m with a record time of 3:51.29, said it is now time to celebrate.
"Before I left for Paris I said that my goal was to defend the title and make history and I thank God for making it happen. I came from frustrations and managed to win a gold medal, it was really dramatic and emotional at the same time. But what happened happened and it is now time to celebrate,” said Kipyegon.
In the 5,000m final on August 5, Kipyegon finished second, but was later disqualified for obstructing Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.
However, the jury found no contact between them, allowing Kipyegon to keep her silver medal behind Chebet's winning time of 14:28.56.
Chebet also secured her second gold in the 10,000m, finishing in 30:43.25 ahead of silver medalist Nadia Batocletti of Italy (30:43.35) and Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who took bronze with 30:44.12.
“I am so happy to be a double gold medalist and an Olympic champion debutant. It is not easy to win two gold medals. I want to thank everyone who supported me in this journey. It was not easy but I believed in myself,” Chebet said.
On her part, former Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir says she will bounce back after a disappointing 15th place finish.
“The marathon was not easy because of the weather and the hills. I am sad that I came home empty handed, but I picked vital lessons. It is now time to work on my weak areas before the next assignments,” Jepchirchir said.
Kenya ranked 17th globally in the medal standings, leading Africa with four golds, two silvers, and five bronze medals.
The 800m gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi, marathon bronze medallist Benson Kipruto, and 5,000m silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi are expected on Wednesday.