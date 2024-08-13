Raila: Call from Uhuru implored me to help Ruto during protests

By  Nation Reporter

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta played a role in the deal between him and President William Ruto, which saw some ODM leaders join Cabinet

Speaking Tuesday during the funeral service of Mzee Chirchir Masit, father of IEBC ex-Commissioner Irene Masit, in Elgeyo Marakwet County, he revealed that he chose to respond to President Ruto's calls to work together after Mr Kenyatta implored him to.

While insisting that there is no coalition deal between him and Dr Ruto, he added that he was only intervening "to save Kenya".

"Kenyatta called and said look for Ruto and talk to him...let's put out this fire," he told mourners. 

"He said that if Kenya burns we won't have another country."

