City Market
File | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

The ABCs of keeping poultry meat fresh

NMG logo (6)

By  Jecinta Mwirigi

Livestock production specialist

What you need to know:

  • Freezing is a good preservation method for supermarkets, restaurants and for consumers.
  • Chilling is used for short-term storage as the meat is kept in a refrigerator or a cold room.

Some 10 million chickens are slaughtered in the country annually in a trend that has recorded an upward growth.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.