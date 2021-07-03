Rabbit meat
Have you tasted rabbit meat? Here is what you are missing 

By  David Olang

  • Rabbits are slaughtered at 9 to 13 weeks of age, depending on the degree of desired maturity and the body weights required by the market.
  • Rabbit meat has fewer cholesterol levels than any other common lean meat portion, including beef, veal, pork, and chicken.

Rabbit production is one of the fastest growing livestock enterprises, especially with the entry of peri-urban farmers, who have adequate resources to invest and have access to emerging markets.

