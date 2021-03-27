Peter Tafao
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

My 11,000 chickens are my side hustle

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In 2017, he switched to keeping pigs, injecting into the business Sh2 million from his savings.
  • Peter Tafao, the owner of the 12-acre farm, is checking on his birds, with the help of some workers when Seeds of Gold team arrives.

About 28 kilometres from Sigalagala Polytechnic in Imanga village, Butere, Kakamega County, we find Boresha Farm.

