Hydroponics farming in Kibra transforms residents’ lives

Kibra is one of Africa’s largest slums with about 250,000 people. The residents rely on Marikiti, one of Nairobi’s biggest open-air markets for fruits, cereals and vegetables.

To tackle the challenge of dependency on Marikiti, a group of 60 in Kibra has taken up hydroponics, farming technology that does not require soil.

They use greenhouses, water, nutrients and pumice instead of the soil. The farmers grow capsicum, tomatoes and vegetables.

The Human Needs Project (HNP) trained the 60 farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We enrolled 100 people from Kibra with a registration fee of Sh500. Sixty completed the course. They got the knowledge, seeds and were connected with landowners in places like Olympic, Silver Spring, Karanja and Kibra High School,” says Stella Mwania – the HNP marketing and community engagement head.

Mwania says the aim of the training was to help locals get skills in urban farming.

“Our project revolves around water. The pandemic affected all,” she says.

“By involving the community, we came together to utilise the water and change lives.”

Francis Otego, a farmer in Silver Spring, is one of the beneficiaries. He has 30 greenhouses. A greenhouse is managed by two farmers.

“The first step to owning a greenhouse is registering with the HNP,” Otego says.

“I only had Sh500, which I paid for the training after losing my job. I needed something that could sustain us during the lockdown.”

He can now settle bills from the sale of his produce.

Tomatoes at a greenhouse in Olympic, Kibra Constituency, on August 7, 2024. Photo credit: Fridah Okachi | Nation Media Group

“My farming has progressed, helping me pay bills, including school fees,” he says.

Otego and his partner grow capsicum and tomatoes in their greenhouses using pumice stones. Pumice is a volcanic rock that helps hold plants in place.

“We also use nutrients and water for safe produce. The nutrients are mixed with water at a ration of 1:1. If I have 20 grams of nutrients, for instance, I will use 20 litres of water,” he says.

“We only use water in the remaining five days. We have nutrients A and B. Farmers start with nutrient B because it dissolves fast.”

Kelvin Ooko, a resident of Olympic, is another beneficiary. He says soil in Kibra is not suitable for vegetable and fruit production.

Stella Mwania, an official with the Human Needs project, with some of the yields at a store. Photo credit: Fridah Okachi | Nation Media Group

“An agronomist hired by HNP found high acidity levels in the soil. Whatever is grown in such soil is not fit for consumption,” he says.

The fruits and vegetables grown in greenhouses mature in three months. They are harvested and graded into three, with some sold to locals, schools and others exported.

“I am sure hydroponics will keep improving my life. We harvest every Thursday, hiring women and young people,” Ooko adds.

“The grades are A, B and C, usually sold for Sh180, Sh150 and Sh120 per kilo respectively.”

Most local schools have feeding schemes. Supplying them with the hydroponics produce ensures a balanced diet.

“We have gained from registering with HNP, where our sales revenue is processed. We receive 60 per cent of the sales revenue, with 10 per cent being re-invested. The remaining 30 per cent goes into repaying loans for seeds and renting a portion of the farm,” he says.

HNP plays a key role in ensuring farmers get land. It handles agreements and land lease payments.

“This is where our registration fee comes. The Sh500 was deposited in a sacco, which helps us get credit that is paid to landowners by the organisation after an agreement,” Ooko says.

“We can use the land for six years. When the lease expires, HNP negotiates a new contract.”

Crops in greenhouses are not immune to pests and diseases. Whiteflies and aphids attack the tomato and capsicums. Fungal diseases like powdery mildew can thrive in the humid conditions of a greenhouse. Farmers use traps to control the pests.

“We use sticky blue and yellow traps. One trap costs at least Sh5,000,” he says.

The other challenge is the fluctuation of greenhouse temperatures. High temperatures stress plants while low temperatures slow growth.

Hydroponic farming has improved the lives of vegetable dealers in Kibra, eliminating the need to travel to Marikiti.

Racheal Imbaika, a farmer, says traders have been supportive, especially during times of glut. She says farming has transformed the area, which was once notorious for crime. Many young people have embraced farming.

“Residents are witnessing the changes. Before we were introduced to hydroponics, one could t walk from the bus station to here safely. Young men would snatch whatever one carried. That is now history,” Imbaika says.