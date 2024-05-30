Samburu youth bank on hydroponic farming to combat food insecurity

Vibrant green pepper plants dot the landscape in a small garden within a church compound in Maralal, Samburu County. Their leaves spread out neatly in a nutrient-rich solution.

The plants are growing in a hydroponic system, an innovative farming technique adopted by Samburu Environment Justice Team, a youth-led community-based organisation. They see the technique, which entails growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil, as a solution to food insecurity in the face of adverse climate changes.

Traditionally, green peppers are grown in cool and wet areas like Kiambu, Nyeri, and Murang'a in central Kenya. But in Maralal, where most crops fail due to harsh climate and unpredictable weather patterns, the youth group is changing the narrative.

The technology, which allows for the cultivation of crops in controlled environments, is particularly suited to the dry conditions of Samburu, where traditional farming has often been a struggle.

The youth are pioneering a sustainable future through hydroponics, offering hope to Samburu communities, which largely rely on food from neighbouring counties.

Andrews Lokitambaa, the leader of the team, believes that hydroponics represents more than just a farming method.

"With the unpredictable weather patterns, we cannot rely on traditional agriculture in Samburu. Hydroponics offers a sustainable solution. We can grow different crops and vegetables all year round regardless of the weather,” says Andrews, 25.

Hydroponics offers numerous benefits beyond thriving in arid zones. It requires less space and water, making it ideal for densely populated towns like Maralal. The systems vary in complexity, from simple set-ups using recycled containers and local materials to more sophisticated operations with automated nutrient delivery and climate control. In Samburu, the emphasis has been on affordable and accessible systems that local farmers can easily adopt. Training programmes are essential, where farmers are taught how to set up and maintain their hydroponic farms, manage nutrient solutions and optimise crop yields.

The organisation recycles used plastic bottles to construct hydroponic systems. Harnessing the power of social media platforms, these young farmers are educating and inspiring locals to adopt hydroponic farming practices.

Through engaging posts, they showcase the simplicity and effectiveness of hydroponic, encouraging adoption at homes, schools and in institutions. With hydroponics, farmers can produce up to four times the yield of traditional farming methods on a fraction of land. This efficiency is crucial in Samburu, where water is a scarce resource. Additionally, the ability to grow crops all year round reduces the region’s dependence on external food supplies and helps stabilise local food markets.

"We believe that hydroponics holds the key to mitigating the impacts of climate change in the county. Our goal is to empower locals to adopt this system so they can address the challenges of climate change and malnutrition,” says Triza Ruoro, a member of the organisation.

In Samburu, residents rely on supplies from neighbouring agriculture-rich counties of Meru, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Nakuru as the county does not produce enough to feed its population.

Most households go hungry every time there is a sharp rise of potato and vegetable prices in the region.

Potatoes and vegetables are essential food commodities consumed by most pastoralist families due to their affordability and availability.