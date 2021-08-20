Edward Kagwamba
Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

How I turned my tiny garden into cash cow

NMG logo (6)

By  Sammy Waweru

What you need to know:

  • Edward Kagwamba has sub-divided his land into sections to accommodate the various crops.
  • Spinach, lettuce, corriander and collard greens are among crops he grows on his eighth-acre.

Dressed in a green overcoat, blue trouser and matching T-shirt, Edward Kagwamba walks in his garden in Thogoto Greens Estate, Kiambu County, carrying some ash in a tray which he applies to his vegetables.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.