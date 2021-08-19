Gideon Kiprotich
How I make Sh90,000 a month selling vegetables 

By  Vitalis Kimutai

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kiprotich, 26, had all along been itching to try out agribusiness after college.
  • No amount of persuasion could derail his dream after he graduated in 2018.

When Gideon Kiprotich graduated with a bachelor of education degree in special needs education from Moi University three years ago, he could have easily landed a job as a teacher.

