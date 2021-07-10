Farmer Anisa Abdalla
Bozo Jenje | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

From subsistence to commercial farming: Making the transition

By  Bozo Jenje

What you need to know:

  • Apart from growing crops, she also keeps 23 Kienjeji birds that she sells at Sh1,000 each, goose, turkeys, rabbits and 16 Galla goats.

Anisa Abdalla wears many hats, which she juggles with ease.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Wambui Mwangi: Perfection doesn't just happen

  2. Bilha Ndirangu appointed CEO of Africa Leadership Academy

  3. National Treasury the best performing ministry

  4. KTDA sets minimum tea price to cushion farmers

  5. PRIME Making the best bed for a cow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.