Eden Farm
Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Farm sets the baa in sheep breeding

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At Eden Farm in Kinangop, the age-old tradition of keeping sheep in the area thrives.
  • Synchronised breeding helps Eden Farm to have tens of animals at once.

Nyandarua County, due to its cold weather patterns, is known for sheep farming, especially the wool producing breeds.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Wambui Mwangi: Perfection doesn't just happen

  2. Bilha Ndirangu appointed CEO of Africa Leadership Academy

  3. National Treasury the best performing ministry

  4. KTDA sets minimum tea price to cushion farmers

  5. PRIME Making the best bed for a cow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.