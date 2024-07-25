Beekeeping farmers to receive Sh100m to boost honey production

At least 1,000 farmers interested in beekeeping will benefit from technical support and loans of up to Sh200,000 to start or boost the farming.

The farmers will benefit from a programme by Savannah Honey, a key player in Kenya’s apiculture sector.

The company says it has set aside Sh100 million for the distribution of 20,000 beehives across the country, with farmers set to benefit loan packages of between Sh60,000 and Sh200,000

According to Savannah Honey CEO, Kyalo Mutua, the programme will offer a repayment period of 12 months and will benefit farmers across the country.

Programme seeks to increase the county's honey production. Photo credit: Pool

“Depending on the package that a farmer chooses, we will guide them through the process to ensure they maximize their potential for high yields. The packages range between Sh60,000 and Sh200,000,” Mr Mutua said.

The company also said it will offer the farmers a five-year contract for technical support, free training and market for the bee pollen, propolis, royal jelly, wax, the bee venom and honey.

“There is a wide variety of products that the farmers will be able to sell, and therefore equipping them with the right information is key,” Mr Mutua said.