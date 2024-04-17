Poisonous honey

Sweet but deadly: Killer wild honey of Tharaka-Nithi

Over the past three years, at least 12 people have died after consuming wild honey.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • In the Tharaka community, traditional beekeeping is widely practiced with honey being harvested for domestic use.
  • The honey loved by the hunter-gatherer community in the largely semi-arid area has lately turned into poison.
  • Over the past three years, at least 12 people have died after consuming wild honey.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Killer's confession exposes Nakuru's Confirm gang exploits

  2. PREMIUM How Ukambani politics played role in revocation of Mueke EAC nomination

  3. PREMIUM Why MPs are reluctant to move into 'swanky' office

    Bunge Towers

  4. PREMIUM How gadgets are turning your children into zombies