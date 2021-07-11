Boy dies of suspected honey poisoning in Tharaka Nithi

A seven-year-old boy from Gichiini village in Mukothima Ward, Tharaka Nithi County has died after eating honey, in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

