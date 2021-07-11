Boy dies of suspected honey poisoning in Tharaka Nithi

A seven-year-old boy from Gichiini village in Mukothima Ward, Tharaka Nithi County has died after eating honey, in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.

Four others who also ate the honey are receiving treatment at Kwamwari Mukothima Mission Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Gikingo Location Chief Jabob Mpuria said the children reportedly fed on the honey that had been harvested on Saturday evening.

He said the children started complaining of stomach ache but their mother, who is an adherent of the Kabonokia religious sect, declined to take them to hospital.

He said that on Sunday morning, the villagers learned of the issue and forcibly took the four children to hospital in critical condition amid a lot of resistance from their mother.

“I learned of the incident in the morning and I have been informed that the honey that they took was harvested last evening,” said Mr Mpuria.

Looking for the mother

The chief said he is looking for the mother of the children, who is also in pain, and any other person who could have eaten the honey in order to take them to hospital.

Mr James Mutegi, a resident, said the father of the children, Mr Paul Muriungi, was not at home when the incident happened.

He called on the government to do a thorough search because more people could have eaten the honey and are probably hiding to avoid being taken to hospital, which is against their faith.

“Most of the residents of this village are members of the Kabonokia religious group and more people could have eaten the poisonous honey but are hiding to avoid being forced to go to the hospital,” said Mr Mutegi.

He said they found the mother of the affected children and some few Kabonokia adherents praying for the healing of the children who were crying in great pain.