Robert Mwangi

Robert Mwangi next to an aquarium on February 15. He is a chicken and catfish farmer. 

| Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

Azola comes to rescue of Njoro farmer

By  Richard Maosi

  • Mwangi began with Sh32,000 which went into building a simple coop and buying 120 chicks and feeds.
  • Farmer attended an exhibition at Egerton University in 2020 where he was introduced to azolla fodder.

Eleven kilometres from Egerton University on the Njoro-Mau Narok road is Sinendet village. Huge tracts of land lie bare. Many families prefer subsistence farming, supplemented by kitchen gardening.

