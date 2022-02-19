Shelton Omollo

Shelton Omollo feeds his fish in Ogal beach, Lake Victoria. He advises those interested in cage fish farming to get advice from experts.
 

| Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

When cage fish farming pays bills

By  Elizabeth Ojina

What you need to know:

  • Shelton Omollo wants the government to lower taxes on feeds to encourage others venture into fish farming. 
  • He also wants authorities to reduce the cost of acquiring key permits.

We are at Ogal Beach, almost 25 kilometres from Kisumu City centre. It has taken approximately 45 minutes to reach the beach.

