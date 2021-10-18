Drought hits beekeeping enterprise leaving farmers distraught

Mariam Hassan, a beekeeper during an interview with Nation.Africa in Makere-Gwano Village in Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group.

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Four months ago, Jonathan Maro was a prosperous honey trader with more than 12 beehives under his management.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.