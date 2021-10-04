Honey
Shutterstock

Explainers

Prime

Buying honey? Here are 7 tips to help test its quality

mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

There is an old trick to telling real money notes from fakes - simply holding it up against light and bingo! But it's not this easy when it comes to food items.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.