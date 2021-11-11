Safaricom invests initial Sh67bn in Ethiopia unit

Safaricom

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his host, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed witness the issuance of a telecommunications operations license to Kenyan technology giant Safaricom at the Friendship Square in downtown Addis Ababa. 

Photo credit: File | PSCU
victorjuma_img

By  Victor Juma

What you need to know:

  • Safaricom is the majority shareholder in the Ethiopian business with a 55.7 per cent equity.
  • The telco has already borrowed Sh43 billion to fund a portion of the Ethiopian investment.

Safaricom is investing an initial Sh67 billion ($600 million) in Ethiopia where it is setting up a new telecommunications operation in partnership with other firms, including its parent company, Vodacom Group.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.