Anwar Soussa: The man who will head Safaricom's Ethiopia unit

  • Safaricom-led consortium has appointed Vodacom DRC managing director Anwar Soussa as the boss of the new telco in Ethiopia effective July 1, 2021.
  • Anwar is also the chairperson of Vodacash (M-PESA), a position he has held since 2017. 
  • Mr Soussa will report to the board of the company, as well as the chief executive of Safaricom, Mr  Peter Ndegwa.

The Safaricom-led consortium has appointed Vodacom DRC managing director Anwar Soussa as the boss of the new telco in Ethiopia effective July 1, 2021.

