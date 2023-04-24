Safaricom increases 5G coverage to 28 towns

Safaricom has increased its 5G coverage to 28 towns across 21 counties enabling more customers to enjoy superfast internet speeds.

The telco in October last year became the first service provider to commercially roll out 5G services to 11 towns in the country.

Safaricom has since then increased its coverage to 28 towns spread across 21 counties including Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Garissa, Kajiado, and Kisii.

Other counties include Machakos, Kakamega, Kilifi, Siaya, Kericho, Kwale, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, and Vihiga.

Safaricom has also introduced 5G data bundles to enable its over 400,000 customers using 5G smartphones to browse at ultra-fast speeds, with typical speeds of 400Mbps to 700Mbps.

The 5G bundles are personalised based on usage and are available on Tunukiwa via MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com, and USSD *444# or *544#.

"As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa.

“By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya’s best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G,” said Mr Ndegwa.

The increased rollout of 5G to more towns comes at a time demand for superfast internet is growing, according to figures released by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) last month.

The data showed that the number of 5G mobile internet subscriptions hit 299,904 for the first time in the three months to December last year allowing more individuals to get super-fast internet speeds.

“The continued roll-out of the 5G network, coupled with the landing of the PEACE cable, will enable consumers to access superfast internet speeds, particularly in areas with high population density, and for linking connected devices, such as in manufacturing and healthcare,” said CA.

The majority (20.52 million) of Kenya’s 47.76 million internet subscriptions between October and December were 4G, 11.06 million were 3G and 15.87 million were 2G.

Safaricom launched its 5G services with introductory offers ranging from Sh3,499 to Sh14,999 per month depending on the speed and data volume in the packages.

The telco plans to expand the number of 5G sites to more than 200 locations across nine towns in the financial year 2023, coming at a time when it is anticipated that the majority of Kenya’s mobile connections will be on 5G by 2029.

“Nevertheless, in the medium-term, we still recognise a significant opportunity to increase penetration of 4G devices before scaling to 5G rollout,” said the telco in its annual report.

Airtel has also announced plans to roll out 5G services in high-income neighbourhoods to tap into the higher purchasing power of customers living in those areas.

The rollout of 5G is expensive and requires costly 5G-enabled smartphones.