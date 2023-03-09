5G network subscriptions reach 300,000 on demand 

The number of 5G mobile internet subscriptions hit 299,904 at the close of the first three months of commercial deployment of the technology, which grants users super-fast internet speeds.

The first-ever data by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) on 5G technology subscriptions, shows a significant growth in sign-ups even as local firms accelerate plans to roll out the service to more locations.

“The continued roll-out of the 5G network, coupled with the landing of the PEACE (Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe) cable, will enable consumers to access superfast internet speeds, particularly in areas with high population density, and for linking connected devices, such as in manufacturing and healthcare,” said CA.

A majority (20.52 million) of Kenya’s 47.76 million internet subscriptions between October and December were on 4G technology, 11.06 million on 3G and 15.87 million were on 2G.

Safaricom – which boasts the largest data market share – is offering 5G internet to its customers in select locations in Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii, and Kakamega after it launched the services on October 27, 2023--becoming the first telco to deploy the technology commercially in East Africa.

Prioritised areas

In Nairobi, Safaricom offers 5G services in prioritised areas with a high concentration of rich and middle-class subscribers including Kileleshwa, Muthaiga, Karen, Lavington, Two Rivers Mall, and Nakuru’s Greensteds International School.

Safaricom launched its 5G services with introductory offers ranging from Sh3,499 to Sh14,999 per month depending on the speed and data volume in the packages.

The telco plans to expand the number of 5G sites to over 200 locations across nine towns in the financial year 2023, coming at a time when it is anticipated that the majority of Kenya’s mobile connections will be on 5G by 2029. “Nevertheless, in the medium-term, we still recognise a significant opportunity to increase penetration of 4G devices before scaling to 5G rollout,” said the telco in its annual report.

Airtel has also announced plans to roll out 5G services in high-income neighbourhoods to tap into the higher purchasing power of customers living in those areas.

The rollout of 5G is expensive and requires costly 5G-enabled smartphones.

The selective rollout in these rich neighbourhoods, said Airtel, will enable the firm to reap the heavy investment in the technology.