Safaricom cuts post-pay prices

Safaricom has cut its post-pay prices after consolidating the offering with monthly voice, data and text message plans.

The plans will have a validity of 30 days, and only data will roll over upon renewal of post-pay or purchase of another monthly bundle.

The lower prices reverse the price increase that came into effect in July last year after the Finance Act, 2021 raised the excise duty on airtime and telephone services to 20 percent from 15 percent.

The revised pricing will see the Go Monthly 1K plan go for Sh1,000 down from Sh1,050, the 2K plan will go for Sh2,000 down from Sh2,100, while the 3K plan will go for Sh3,000 down from Sh3,150.

Further, the 5K plan will go for Sh5,000 down from Sh5,200, while the 10K plan will go for Sh10,000, down from Sh10,430.

“Our commitment to our customers is to offer greater value and deliver a great experience with our products and services. By consolidating our monthly plans, we seek to simplify our product offering while enabling our customers to enjoy a digital lifestyle in an affordable manner,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa.

Safaricom further announced that all Go Monthly customers will enjoy free 2 gigabytes (GB) of YouTube data bundles every month, while customers on the 5k and 10k plans will enjoy unlimited data capped at 45GB and 100GB respectively, after which they will browse at 3Mbps speed.

Further, these customers will be able to use their minutes to call across all local networks as well as China, India, USA, and Canada.