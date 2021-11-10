Return of M-Pesa charges boosts Safaricom’s profits 

M-Pesa

A customer withdraws money from an M-Pesa shop.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
victorjuma_img

By  Victor Juma

What you need to know:

  • Fees for amounts below Sh1,000 were suspended in wake of Covid.
  • Giant telco’s net earnings jump to Sh37bn from Sh33bn a year ago.

Safaricom a recorded a 12.1 per cent net profit jump in the half year ended September, helped by revenue growth as the telco reinstated charges on M-Pesa transactions of less than Sh1,000.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.