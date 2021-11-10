Kenyans borrow Sh1.3 billion on Safaricom's Fuliza daily

M-Pesa

A customer does a cashless transaction via M-Pesa in Nyeri on May 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fuliza, which is owned 40 per cent each by Safaricom and NCBA and 20 per cent by KCB Group, has quickly grown in popularity since it was launched in early 2019.
  • It now has 1.7 million active daily users. 

Kenyans borrowed Sh1.32 billion daily from Safaricom’s overdraft facility Fuliza between April and September this year, underlining increasing reliance on loans for household use. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.