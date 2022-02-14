Public debt grew by Sh1trn last year, Central Bank says

Central Bank of Kenya

A woman walks past the entrance to the Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Public debt hit Sh8.2 trillion last December even as the National Treasury seeks parliamentary approval to increase spending by Sh126.3 billion over the next six months.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.