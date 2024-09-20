Projects meant to decongest port initiated after settlement

Two key projects meant decongest the port of Mombasa and improve movement of traffic have been initiated following interventions by the government.

Construction of the Jomvu-Mariakani road and the Mombasa Industrial Park has started after the issues surrounding shifting of families and compensation were resolved.

The government hopes completion of the two projects will decongest the port and make it more competitive.

The industrial park will include a truck marshalling yard.

The government has already begun dualling the Jomvu-Mariakani road on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The Sh22 billion Jomvu-Mariakani road is being financed by the German Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund and the Kenyan government.

The 41.7 kilometre road has remained a nightmare for truck and other drivers. The five-kilometre Jomvu-Mazeras stretch has been identified as the worst.

Project manager Anthony Omach said the problems that marred its implementation have been fully addressed.

“The dualling of the road began two months ago. We hope to have completed it by January 2026,” Mr Omach said.

Last week, the National Land Commission (NLC) began hearing views from the public on compensation and moving the affected families.

“The NLC intends to acquire additional parcels of land on behalf of the Kenya National Highways Authority for the dualling of the Mombasa-Mariakani road. The individuals below are asked to attend a public participation forum at Rabai Chief’s Office from October 18 to 22, 2024 at 10am and Miritini Chief’s Office between October 15 and 17, 2024 at 10am,” the notice read.

Truck drivers who use the Southern bypass that was completed in 2019 have urged the government to speed up the project.

“The government has spent billions of shillings on expanding exit roads from the port but we take more than two hours from Bonje to Mazeras,” Mohammed Abdul, a truck driver said.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority needs to prioritise the project as that will see seamless flow of traffic.”

The road is an important section of the Northern Corridor that links Mombasa with land-locked eastern and central African countries of Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi and the DR Congo through Nairobi.

The road will have flyovers, bus bays, service roads, truck parking, pedestrian foot bridges, walkways, lighting and other soft components.

The industrial park on 100 acres in Miritini is about 20 kilometres from the port.

Mombasa Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing Executive Mohammed Hussein said the project would help manage heavy vehicle traffic.