Trucks' marshalling yard project in Mombasa in top gear

Mombasa County is at the final stage of the construction of truck marshalling yard.

This will be a game changer as it will ensure timely arrival and dispatch of trucks to the Port area and those in transit to other destinations.

The yard, which is being constructed on the 100-acre piece of land in Miritini about 20 kilometers away from the Port of Mombasa will play key role in reducing congestion.

The port of Mombasa has recorded significant growth in traffic volumes emanating from the Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV).

Also read: KPA wants weighbridges reduced to cut red tape and curb delays in port

The project being undertaken under Public Private partnership will help deal with traffic snarl up of trucks, which has been a nightmare not only to County government but also to national government.

County Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing minister Mohammed Hussein Mohammed said that other than revamping the county’s revenue base, the yard greatly has greatly contributed to craetion of jobs for Mombasa residents.

“The Port of Mombasa principally acts as the gateway to the East Africa region serving wide hinterlands of East African Community (EAC) countries of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Northern Tanzania. The efficiency of the port of Mombasa therefore has a great impact on these countries’ economy and that of Mombasa,” said Mr Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed said the county government seeks to expeditiously solve the challenges associated with haphazard parking of trucks in the areas encompassing the port and Mombasa mainland thereby causing traffic snarl ups and accidents on major roads.

He said while the proposed trucks marshalling yard and its ancillary facilities will bring orderly flow of traffic to and from the port, the county government will earn revenue related to the parking services.

According to yard’s plan, the project will have ancillary facilities such as weighbridge, banks, county control check points, residential houses, restaurants, repair garages shops, security service trailer and truck parking, petrol stations and a recreational park.

Mr Mohammed said the designated trucks marshalling yard will be a parking lot, freight yard and location where all trucks carrying freight will be required to check in and wait their turn to be called for loading. This enables all trucks awaiting loading, park in one large, central location, ensuring safety, order and timely entry and exit to the port.

Studies by the Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency (JICA) shows that the Port of Mombasa has over the recent years recorded a significant growth in traffic volumes which translated to an average of 7.2 percent per annum and going by this growth rate, the traffic is projected to rise to 50 million tons by 2030.