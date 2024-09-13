Joho family firm sues KPA, grain handler over alleged Mombasa port interference

A company associated with the family of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has sued the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and grain handling firm Bulkstream Ltd over alleged disruption of its business at the port of Mombasa.

The Joho-linked company, Portside Freight Terminals Ltd, alleges that KPA and Bulkstream have interfered with a Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) that serves its berth at the port.

Portside claims that KPA has given permission to Bulkstream to lift three lines of MGR and erect a single Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line to exclusively serve it (Bulkstream) alone in filling its own wagons with edible vegetable oils for transportation.

Bulkstream Ltd, formerly Grain Bulk Handlers Ltd, is associated with Mombasa businessman Mohammed Jaffer.

Portside argues that the effect of lifting the MGR lines is that it will be denied the facilities needed to load its cargo on MGR wagons for transporting to its customers.

“In short, the petitioner will not be able to load any cargo from shed 7/8 using MGR lines and MGR wagons for transportation,” part of the suit documents state.

The Joho-linked firm argues that the activities of Bulkstream will lead to a complete blockade of a public road that leads to its leased premises (sheds 7/8).

Portside also says that KPA failed to involve it and other stakeholders who operate various sheds at the port before reaching the decision.

“In the circumstances, the authorisation or permission given by KPA to Bulkstream Ltd is null and void without any legal force and incapable of being acted upon,” the company argues in its petition.