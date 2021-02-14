Prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene all rise in latest review

Motorists are set for a tough few weeks as the price of a litre of super petrol has shot up by Sh8.19 in the monthly review by the energy regulator.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has also increased the price of a litre of diesel and kerosene by Sh5.51 and Sh5.32, respectively, with the changes taking effect from midnight.

Petrol will now retail at Sh115.18 per litre in Nairobi, while diesel and kerosene will sell for Sh101.91 and Sh92.44, respectively, until the next review on March 14.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will cost Sh112.78, diesel Sh99.52 and kerosene Sh90.05. The products will cost Sh114.88, Sh101.81 and Sh92.36 in Nakuru and Sh115.77, Sh102.74 and Sh93.29, respectively.

Motorists in Kisumu will pay Sh115.76 for a litre of petrol, Sh102.73 for diesel and Sh93.28 for kerosene.

In a statement on Sunday, Epra attributed the rise in the prices to the increase in the average landed cost of importing fuel.

The average landed cost of importing a cubic metre of petrol rose by 20.93 per cent while that of diesel and kerosene rose by 13.64 per cent and 14.6 percent, respectively.

The higher fuel prices are set to pinch motorists further following a cut in their revenues due to the requirement to ferry fewer passengers at a time, as part of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will likely see a rice in the cost of transport as well as the prices of goods.