More pain for motorists as EPRA increases fuel prices

Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced higher prices for the next 30 days.

In a press release, EPRA said that the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will increase by Sh0.17, Sh4.57 and Sh3.56 per litre respectively in the new prices.

The new fuel prices will be in force from Friday, January 15, to Sunday, February 14.

Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi will increase.

The previous fuel prices retailed at Sh106.82 for Super Petrol, Sh91.82 for Diesel and Sh83.56 for Kerosene in Nairobi.

“The changes in January’s prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 1.51 % from the US $ 318.71 per cubic metre in November 2020 to the US $ 323.52 per cubic metre in December 2020,” said EPRA.

Maximum pump prices in Mombasa will be Sh104.60, Sh94.01 and Sh84.75 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

In Nakuru, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will cost Sh106.69, Sh96.31 and Sh87.08 respectively.

In Eldoret, maximum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were set at Sh107.62, Sh97.23 and Sh88 respectively.

Kisumu saw pump prices set at Sh107.61, Sh97.23 and Sh87.99 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

The prices are inclusive of the 8 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with provisions of the Finance Act.